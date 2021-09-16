Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,830 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.42% of Trane Technologies worth $185,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

