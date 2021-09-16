TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 128.5% from the August 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RNAZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,641. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

