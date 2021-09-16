Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) & JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Financial Survey

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties -14.87% -2.85% -1.51% Transcontinental Realty Investors -3.53% -0.12% -0.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for JBG SMITH Properties and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.00%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $602.72 million 6.49 -$62.30 million $1.19 24.90 Transcontinental Realty Investors $57.02 million 5.49 $6.67 million N/A N/A

Transcontinental Realty Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JBG SMITH Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.8% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JBG SMITH Properties beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase. The Same Property Portfolio consists of properties that were held for the entire period of business. The Acquired Properties consists of properties that are acquired but not held for the entire business period. The Developed Properties in the Lease-Up Phase consists of completed projects that are being leased-up. The company was founded on September 6, 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

