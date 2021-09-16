TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,553 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up about 1.4% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.66% of TransDigm Group worth $232,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE:TDG traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $610.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,397. The business’s 50-day moving average is $620.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $27,256,835 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.38.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.