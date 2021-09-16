Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $648.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will post $648.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.40 million and the lowest is $617.00 million. Transocean posted sales of $773.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.74.

In other news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Transocean by 145.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after buying an additional 19,639,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Transocean by 155.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after buying an additional 9,107,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after buying an additional 6,249,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the second quarter worth approximately $11,481,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

RIG stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 3.65.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

