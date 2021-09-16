Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 433,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,116,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

