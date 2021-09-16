Travala.com Reaches Market Capitalization of $189.27 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00007742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $189.27 million and $18.25 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00073870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00123079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00176260 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.76 or 0.07546004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,529.87 or 1.00051447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.60 or 0.00868525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002784 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,460,587 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

