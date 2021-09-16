TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

TA opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $600.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $43.27.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

