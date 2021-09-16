TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Trading 4.9% Higher

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.18 and last traded at $43.18. 663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 149,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $625.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.22.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 171.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,649,000 after buying an additional 554,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 224.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 214,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 646.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 199,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,992,000 after buying an additional 150,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 85.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

