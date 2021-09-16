Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 5,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $65,128.26.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $232,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $68,739.84.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $119,535.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $69,616.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $55,360.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $848,356.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.44. 2,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,428. The stock has a market cap of $133.24 million, a P/E ratio of 556.50 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 186.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 40,730 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 22.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

