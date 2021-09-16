Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 17,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 894,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $175,503. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,860 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,538 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

