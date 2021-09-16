Treat DAO (TREAT) Hits Market Cap of $4.16 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $137,876.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $4.16 or 0.00008728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00122566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00176532 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.76 or 0.07535662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,648.80 or 0.99996891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.96 or 0.00875051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

