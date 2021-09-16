Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,085.42

Treatt plc (LON:TET) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,085.42 ($14.18) and traded as low as GBX 973.11 ($12.71). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 990 ($12.93), with a volume of 35,289 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TET. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Treatt in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Treatt in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,072.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,085.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £590.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39.

In other Treatt news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44), for a total transaction of £27,625 ($36,092.24). In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,205 shares of company stock valued at $18,974,475.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

