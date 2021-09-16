Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Price Hits $8.62 on Exchanges

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Trias Token (new) has a total market capitalization of $13.80 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.62 or 0.00017976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00140297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.04 or 0.00802568 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046016 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

