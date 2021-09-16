Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $103.88

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.88 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 105.44 ($1.38). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 20,851 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £220.37 million and a PE ratio of 31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.69.

In other Tribal Group news, insider Mark Pickett sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total value of £112,700 ($147,243.27).

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

