Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 184.2% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $24,110,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,075,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 55.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 510,045 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 0.5% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,205,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 12.0% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,119,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 119,500 shares in the last quarter.

ATVCU opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

