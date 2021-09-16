Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.90.

TCW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,092. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.37. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$1.06 and a 12-month high of C$2.81. The company has a market cap of C$690.51 million and a PE ratio of -12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

