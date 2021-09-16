Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $141.95

Trifast plc (LON:TRI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.95 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 143.71 ($1.88). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.79), with a volume of 19,648 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on TRI. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Trifast in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 141.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 145.79. The company has a market cap of £186.38 million and a PE ratio of 31.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Trifast’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About Trifast (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

