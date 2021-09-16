Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Trading Up 0.5%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.02 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 13,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 32,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$163.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.80.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

