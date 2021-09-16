Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 31,873 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Trimble worth $28,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 29.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Trimble by 27.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,659,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

