TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $1,805,944.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $1,805,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $1,793,988.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $880,396.00.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.37. 149,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,009. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,471,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

