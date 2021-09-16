TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.28% of TriNet Group worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $17,385,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 72,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $2,897,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $93.04 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.43.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,173,256.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,769 shares of company stock worth $13,292,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

