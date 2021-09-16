Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Shares of TRIN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 54,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,776. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $432.85 million and a PE ratio of 12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80.
Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trinity Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TRIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.
