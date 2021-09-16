Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Shares of TRIN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 54,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,776. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $432.85 million and a PE ratio of 12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trinity Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

