Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $153.04

Shares of Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.04 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 154 ($2.01). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 80,609 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £58.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 153.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.13.

In related news, insider Angus Winther acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,210.61).

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

