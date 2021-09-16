Trip.com Group (TCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect Trip.com Group to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trip.com Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

