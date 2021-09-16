TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,107. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

