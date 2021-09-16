TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $35.73. 19,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.36.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. On average, research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

