Tripio Price Tops $0.0010 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $606,869.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

