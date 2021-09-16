TrueFeedBack Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $424,048.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00061941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00141615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.00803275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00046307 BTC.

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

