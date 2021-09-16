TrueFi (TRU) Hits Market Cap of $84.14 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $84.14 million and approximately $40.92 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00140897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.07 or 0.00798696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046778 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

