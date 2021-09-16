TrueFlip (TFL) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One TrueFlip coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $41,953.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00064812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00144171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.07 or 0.00831257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00047158 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.