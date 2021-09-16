Truegame (TGAME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61,115.82

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Truegame has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $61,115.82 and approximately $2,777.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00140861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.28 or 0.00805434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.