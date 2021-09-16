Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Shares Up 6.9%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $27.03. 407,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 390,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCNNF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trulieve Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

