TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,865 shares of company stock worth $128,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRST opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $597.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.