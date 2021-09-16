Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Short Interest Up 118.8% in August

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 472,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 74,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 96,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 27,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trustmark stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

