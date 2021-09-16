TrustSwap Price Reaches $1.62 on Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $145.56 million and $2.19 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00003392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,502 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

