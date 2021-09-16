TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $272.60

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 272.60 ($3.56) and traded as high as GBX 286.50 ($3.74). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 275.50 ($3.60), with a volume of 68,085 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 296 ($3.87).

The stock has a market capitalization of £482.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 272.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 250.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

TT Electronics Company Profile (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

