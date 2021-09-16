Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.50.

Shares of TUWOY stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.29. 41,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tullow Oil stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $0.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

