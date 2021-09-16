Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Stake Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

TRQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.14.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

