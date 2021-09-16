TurtleCoin (TRTL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $269,771.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $12.22 million and approximately $269,771.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 110,787,314,003 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

