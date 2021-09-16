TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Down 5%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.75 and last traded at $38.00. Approximately 51,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,837,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

TSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.57.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 172,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,222,155 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

