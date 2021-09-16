TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.00

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 114.89 ($1.50), with a volume of 76535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.36%.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

