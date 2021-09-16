Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $142,945.68 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00.
- On Thursday, July 15th, Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44.
Shares of TWTR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,806,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,241,424. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.53 and a beta of 0.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
