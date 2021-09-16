Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $142,945.68 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,806,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,241,424. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

