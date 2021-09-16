U Network (UUU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $264,422.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. One U Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. U Network has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $264,422.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

