U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Down 6%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price was down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 18,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,090,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $617.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.71 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

