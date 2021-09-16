UBS Group Reiterates €124.00 Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s previous close.

KBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €107.00 ($125.88).

ETR KBX opened at €102.00 ($120.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €98.37 and its 200-day moving average is €101.95. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

