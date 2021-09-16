UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UCBJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.84 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.84.

OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $53.20 on Thursday. UCB has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $59.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.09.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

