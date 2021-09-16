UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

UDR has increased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years.

UDR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.75. 1,836,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,464. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,073.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, analysts expect that UDR will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UDR. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,450 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

