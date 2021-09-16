UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.24% of UDR worth $34,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at $670,000.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,051.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UDR opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,073.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

