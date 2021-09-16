UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.32

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.32 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 75.70 ($0.99). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 76.50 ($1.00), with a volume of 2,473,225 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £994.05 million and a PE ratio of -95.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.88%.

About UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

